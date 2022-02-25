Advertisement

Concordia man dies in Central Kansas crash

(KWQC)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Concordia man is dead following a collision with a semi truck Thursday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 12:03 p.m. on KS-9 in Mitchell County.

KHP says Larry Hicks, 68, of Concordia was driving a 2009 Ford Focus west near mile marker 140 when his vehicle went left of center and collided with an oncoming 2019 Kenworth.

Officials say Hicks’ car entered the ditch and rolled after striking the big rig.

Hicks was pronounced dead at the scene. KHP says he was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, a 33-year-old Mankato man was not seriously injured.

