Chiefs hire former Bears head coach Matt Nagy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs announced the hiring of former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy as their new senior assistant and quarterbacks coach.

Nagy was fired after four seasons leading the Bears. He was 34-31 in the regular season and led the Bears to the playoffs twice. He was named the NFL’s Coach of the Year in 2018 after the Bears finished the year 12-4.

This is a return to Kansas City for Nagy. The 43-year-old coach was with the Chiefs from the 2013 season through 2017. He spent his final season as the offensive coordinator.

Nagy was the quarterbacks coach for the first three years he was in Kansas City and the co-offensive coordinator with Brad Childress in 2016.

He replaces Mike Kafka, who was hired by the New York Giants to be their offensive coordinator.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.