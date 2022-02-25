Advertisement

Chiefs hire former Bears head coach Matt Nagy

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy talks to Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after a...
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy talks to Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Chicago. The Bears won 27-20. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs announced the hiring of former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy as their new senior assistant and quarterbacks coach.

Nagy was fired after four seasons leading the Bears. He was 34-31 in the regular season and led the Bears to the playoffs twice. He was named the NFL’s Coach of the Year in 2018 after the Bears finished the year 12-4.

This is a return to Kansas City for Nagy. The 43-year-old coach was with the Chiefs from the 2013 season through 2017. He spent his final season as the offensive coordinator.

Nagy was the quarterbacks coach for the first three years he was in Kansas City and the co-offensive coordinator with Brad Childress in 2016.

He replaces Mike Kafka, who was hired by the New York Giants to be their offensive coordinator.

