Wednesday’s Child - Lucas, Nathan, Blake & Payton

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Every week we introduce you to our Wednesday’s Children, each needing a family and forever home. This week, there’s four great kids for you to meet.

Siblings Lucas, Nathan, Blake, and Payton spent the day playing at Bonkers, while talking with Lori Hutchinson about the kind of family they would like to have. Needless to say, they want to stick together, and from their love for video games to hamsters and dogs, the lucky family adopting this bunch would need the energy and passion to keep up with them.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

