Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Lucas, Nathan, Blake & Payton

Wednesday’s Child - Lucas, Nathan, Blake & Payton
By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Every week we introduce you to our Wednesday’s Children, each needing a family and forever home. This week, there’s four great kids for you to meet.

Siblings Lucas, Nathan, Blake, and Payton spent the day playing at Bonkers, while talking with Lori Hutchinson about the kind of family they would like to have. Needless to say, they want to stick together, and from their love for video games to hamsters and dogs, the lucky family adopting this bunch would need the energy and passion to keep up with them.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Robert Cunningham, Jr. was arrested Tuesday night in connection to a hit-and-run on...
Deputies arrest Alma man accused in Monday hit-and-run of bicyclist
Delta 8
Johnson County DA says Delta-8 ‘cannot be sold to the public’
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office is attempting to find the driver of this car pictured leaving...
Gas station camera catches new photos of hit-and-run suspect vehicle
Olbin Gutierrez-Garcia, 21, was booked for DUI, reckless driving, and not having insurance or a...
Drunk driver arrested after collision with TPD vehicle
Edward Schwerdt
UPDATE: Missing Topeka man found safe

Latest News

Wednesday’s Child - Lucas, Nathan, Blake & Payton
Winners of the Shawnee Co. Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge (from left to right Ainsley...
Local student wins chance to compete in statewide entrepreneurship challenge
$3 of every Big Box sold will go to Kansas Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Shawnee County, which...
Month-long donut fundraiser benefits at-risk youth
Topeka Home Show 2022
2022 Topeka Home Show breaks attendance record