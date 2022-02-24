Advertisement

Video of Education Commissioner’s controversial comments released

By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has obtained a recording of a conference in which the state’s education commissioner made comments that have state leaders calling for his resignation.

On Thursday, Feb. 24, the Kansas Board of Education gave 13 NEWS a recording of a zoom conference in which Education Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson that contained controversial remarks made towards Native Americans.

A Zoom recording of Kansas Education Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson shows the state's highest education official telling a story with a derogatory comment toward

During a Kansas Virtual Learning Conference Keynote Presentation, Dr. Watson was discussing the COVID-19 pandemic and schools and likened the situation to hurricanes and tornados. He noted the 1991 Andover Tornado and shared a picture to his screen.

“You guys know what do you do when there is a tornado in Kansas,” Watson said. “Not if you’re born in Massachusetts, okay, or you’re Canadian - aye aye you hosier - you’re not.”

Watson continued to regale a story of his youth.

“I had some cousins in California - they were petrified of tornadoes - they’d come visit us, you know, in the summer. They’re like ‘are we going to get killed by a tornado’ and I’d say ‘don’t worry about that, but you got to worry about the Indians raiding the town at any time.’ And they were they really thought that. You know, grow up in California, I guess you don’t know much of the history of Kansas.”

Watson continued the discussion of tornadoes, hurricanes and pandemics and never paused to acknowledge what he said.

Earlier on Thursday Governor Laura Kelly and Native American legislators called for Watson’s resignation. Kansans have also raised concerns with the comments.

