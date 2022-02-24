Advertisement

Two Topekans arrested after deputies find meth during I-70 traffic stop

Bandi L. Seagrove, 29, of Topeka (left), and Tanner S. Rathbun, 28, of Topeka (right) were arrested early Thursday morning following a traffic stop on I-70 near Gage Blvd.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans are behind bars after meth was found during a traffic stop on I-70 early Thursday morning.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a couple is in custody after they were found to be in possession of meth during a traffic stop on I-70 early Thursday morning, Feb. 24.

Just after midnight, a deputy said they stopped a blue 2006 Chevrolet Impala on I-70 near SW Gage Blvd. because the license plate was unreadable. During the stop, a K9 alerted the deputy to drugs in the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Brandi L. Seagrove, 29, of Topeka, also had a suspended driver’s license.

Seagrove was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle with an expired registration, no vehicle liability insurance and driving with a suspended driver’s license.

Deputies also said one passenger was arrested during the stop. Tanner S. Rathbun, 28, of Topeka, had two felony warrants for his arrest out of Shawnee Co.

Rathbun was also booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for the two felony warrants, as swell possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement and identity theft.

