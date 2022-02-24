Two killed in Wednesday evening crossover crash on Wichita highway

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people died after a crossover crash early Wednesday evening on a Wichita highway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:57 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 235, just west of Broadway. The crash site was on the north side of Wichita.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling south on I-235 when it drove off the roadway and crossed the center median.

The Dodge pickup truck then collided with a 2005 freight truck that was northbound on I-235.

The Dodge pickup truck came to rest across the left two lanes of northbound I-235 while the freight truck came to a stop in the south ditch.

The drivers of both vehicles died from their injuries, the patrol said.

The driver of the Dodge pickup truck was identified as Darth Delano Cline, 56, of Wichita, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Cline wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the freight truck, Tyler Matthew Bauer, 30, of Wichita, was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, where he was pronounced dead. The patrol said Bauer was wearing a seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

