Topeka-based business, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, earns national award

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hill’s Pet Nutrition and the Kansas Department of Commerce received a national award for economic development.

Both Hill’s Pet Nutrition and the Kansas Department of Commerce were awarded the Business Facilities 2021 Deal of the Year Impact Award.

Governor Laura Kelly announced the news on Thursday.

“Hill’s Pet Nutrition continues to be a game-changer in helping grow the Animal Health Corridor and bringing new jobs, new investment, and new expertise to our state,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This impressive recognition is further proof of the significance of Hill’s presence and its impact throughout Kansas.”

Governor Laura Kelly’s office said Business Facilities is a national resource for corporate site selectors and economic development professionals by providing comprehensive information about projects.

Business Facilities “Impact Awards” had 14 categories, each to acknowledge an organization’s investments in its state and community.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition and the Department of Commerce were presented with this award in the Specialty Manufacturing category because of Hill’s expansion and investment in Tonganoxie.

In June 2021, Hill’s reported plans to build a new, sustainable pet food manufacturing plant in Leavenworth County. According to Governor Kelly’s office, the plans are to invest more than $325 million and build a 300,000 sq. ft. facility at the Tonganoxie Business Park.

According to Governor Kelly’s office, the Tonganoxie facility will create at least 80 new jobs for the community by 2025, which would make Hill’s one of the largest employers in the community.

“The impact this state-of-the-art pet food processing plant will have on the community of Tonganoxie is monumental, and I’m pleased to see this win for Kansas and this Kansas-based company,” Lieutenant Governor/Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “I’m proud of the partnership and coordination between my team, Hill’s, and the Leavenworth County Development Corporation to land this Deal of the Year Impact Award. I especially want to thank recently-retired Leavenworth County Development Corporation President Steve Jack, whose expertise and dedication made this project possible for Leavenworth County.”

The Department of Commerce contributed to the Tonganoxie project by partnering with the City of Tonganoxie and the Leavenworth Co. Development Corporation (LCDC). LCDC coordinated communication between the utilities and local partners, while Tonganoxie provided infrastructure improvements and incentives for the project.

“Hill’s Pet Nutrition’s decision to build its new facility in Tonganoxie is great news,” Josh Hoppes, President of the Leavenworth County Development Corporation, said. “This project will be the largest capital investment ever made by a manufacturer in Leavenworth County. We are pleased to have partnered with the Kansas Department of Commerce and the City of Tonganoxie in locating this state-of-the-art facility to our area.”

