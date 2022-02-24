Thursday forecast: Cold with light snow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While snow is likely today, the impacts will be low. Most spots will get nothing to up to 0.5″ with a few spots in the 0.5″-1.5″ range. The risk for freezing drizzle has decreased so at this time it is not a concern but something to be aware of especially if you’re close to I-35.

The cold weather sticks around through Saturday morning. Yes highs will be about 10° warmer Friday afternoon but it does get cold again Friday night. By next week, highs rebound in the 60s and even 70s for much of the week.

Normal High: 49/Normal Low: 27 (WIBW)

Today: Light snow throughout the day. Most spots Trace to 0.5″ of snow, a few spots 0.5″ to 1″ and the probability of anyone getting more than 1″ is extremely low but not impossible in a few isolated spots mainly from Holton to the northeast. Highs in the upper teens to low 20s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Few clouds early otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the single digits. Wind chills 0 to -10 with winds NW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 30s. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

While some spots may be at or above freezing Friday, there will be several spots that may have to wait until Saturday before getting back above freezing. It will be another cold night although clouds will move in which may keep temperature in the teens. IF clouds don’t move in temperatures may be in the single digits Friday night.

Clouds may also impact highs Saturday but more in the way of staying more around 40° vs getting in the mid to even upper 40s with more sun so 100% chance of getting above freezing everywhere.

The mild weather really starts to build into the area Sunday with highs in the 50s and while there does remain differences in how warm next week will be, highs for much of the week will be in the 60s and even 70s! The next possible chance of precipitation (after today’s snow) may not be until Friday into Friday night of next week. While winds should remain relatively light most of next week we will have to monitor the fire danger on some of the warmer days, even a 20 mph gust with low humidity and lack of meaningful precipitation recently could impact planned burns.

Taking Action:

Today’s precipitation will mainly be snow with a low chance of freezing drizzle. Totals are not going to be impressive but it doesn’t take much to create slick spots on roads so use caution today.

Use caution while heating your home this week. If you’re using a space heater, make sure it’s away from anything that can catch on fire and any pet or child that could accidentally knock it down and create a fire.

Wind chills Friday morning will mainly be between 0 and -10.



