Shawnee Co. stays in “substantial” zone on latest COVID-19 report

COVID Speedometer for Shawnee Co. for the week of Feb. 13 - Feb 19, 2022.
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County’s Community Indicator Report is staying in the “substantial” zone.

Health officials report an overall score of 10 for the week of February 13-19. This is a five-point drop from the previous week.

The decrease is attributed to fewer cases. Shawnee County saw a total of 279 weekly new Coronavirus cases last week, a drop from 605 the week before. The percent of positive tests also fell from 13% to 7.2%.

Hospital stress is at 2.8% after hitting 3.0 the previous week.

You can read the full report here.

