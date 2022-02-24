Shawnee Co. stays in “substantial” zone on latest COVID-19 report

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County’s Community Indicator Report is staying in the “substantial” zone.

Health officials report an overall score of 10 for the week of February 13-19. This is a five-point drop from the previous week.

The decrease is attributed to fewer cases. Shawnee County saw a total of 279 weekly new Coronavirus cases last week, a drop from 605 the week before. The percent of positive tests also fell from 13% to 7.2%.

Hospital stress is at 2.8% after hitting 3.0 the previous week.

