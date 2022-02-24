Shawnee Co. drops few COVID-19 recommendations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After the county saw significant improvement in the latest COVID-19 report, Shawnee Co. residents no longer have to follow a few recommendations set forth by the Health Department at the beginning of the pandemic.

With significant improvements in Shawnee County’s overall metrics for COVID-19 over the past month, the Shawnee Co. Health Department says Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke has updated safety guidelines for the county.

Several previously recommended mitigation measures have been removed from the Shawnee Co. guidelines due to the improved situation. The county no longer recommends that residents:

Prepare for staffing and supply chain shortages

Institute a mask mandate

Reschedule or move events and meetings to virtual settings

Limit in-person attendance to 50%

Avoid crowds

Work from home

SCHD said the updated recommendations are still in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Kansas Department of Health and Environment guidelines.

Recommendations continue to focus on primary mitigation strategies proven to have the greatest impact on reducing the spread of the virus. SCHD said employers, organizations and residents should continue to assess risk and gauge necessary mitigation measures for themselves.

The announcement comes hours after County Commissioners reported significant improvement in the latest COVID-19 report.

The Health Department also said vaccination continues to be one of the best weapons against COVID, as such, it continues to strongly encourage residents to get a vaccine and booster dose once eligible.

As of Thursday, Feb. 24, SCHD said those aged 5 and older are eligible for vaccine series and 66% have received at least one dose.

For more information about COVID-19 in Shawnee Co., click HERE.

