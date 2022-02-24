Advertisement

Seven Northeast Kansas girls wrestlers win state titles

Shawnee Heights senior Maranda Bell celebrates after winning a state championship in the 191-lb...
Shawnee Heights senior Maranda Bell celebrates after winning a state championship in the 191-lb weight class Thursday.(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARK CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Athletes across the state took the mat at the girls wrestling state championship meet Thursday. Seven from the WIBW viewing area walked away with state titles.

5A-6A:
  • 155: Sage Rosario (Freshman, Manhattan)
  • 191: Maranda Bell (Senior, Shawnee Heights)
1A-4A:
  • 101: Holly Thatcher (Freshman, Oskaloosa)
  • 120: Kendra Hurla (Sophomore, Rossville)
  • 126: Gabi Koppes (Freshman, Clay Center)
  • 132: Hope Blake (Sophomore, Mission Valley)
  • 155: Allison King (Junior, Oskaloosa)

Washburn Rural finished second as a team in 5A-6A behind Dodge City. Shawnee Heights finished fifth, followed by Emporia in sixth.

In 1A-4A, Oskaloosa finished in sixth place. You can view results from 1A-4A here, and 5A-6A here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta 8
Johnson County DA says Delta-8 ‘cannot be sold to the public’
James Robert Cunningham, Jr. was arrested Tuesday night in connection to a hit-and-run on...
Deputies arrest Alma man accused in Monday hit-and-run of bicyclist
Dr. Randy Watson
Kansans raise concerns after alleged racist comment from KS Education Commissioner
Crews responded to a report of a man suffering from cold exposure around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday in...
Man suffering from cold exposure in Topeka park taken early Wednesday to local hospital
The woman was found at a tow yard after police said her mother abandoned her car at a gas...
Woman with disabilities found alive in towed car after 9 days

Latest News

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Royal Valley’s Karlie Albright
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Royal Valley’s Karlie Albright
Former Kansas State men's basketball player Will Spradling now coaches the St. Marys boys...
Will Spradling: from Kansas State to St. Marys
Will Spradling, from Manhattan to St. Marys
Cross Country runners line up ahead of a state championship race.
University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus Health Tip of the Week: Runners Stress Fractures