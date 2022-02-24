Seven Northeast Kansas girls wrestlers win state titles

PARK CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Athletes across the state took the mat at the girls wrestling state championship meet Thursday. Seven from the WIBW viewing area walked away with state titles.

5A-6A:

155: Sage Rosario (Freshman, Manhattan)

191: Maranda Bell (Senior, Shawnee Heights)

1A-4A:

101: Holly Thatcher (Freshman, Oskaloosa)

120: Kendra Hurla (Sophomore, Rossville)

126: Gabi Koppes (Freshman, Clay Center)

132: Hope Blake (Sophomore, Mission Valley)

155: Allison King (Junior, Oskaloosa)

Washburn Rural finished second as a team in 5A-6A behind Dodge City. Shawnee Heights finished fifth, followed by Emporia in sixth.

In 1A-4A, Oskaloosa finished in sixth place. You can view results from 1A-4A here, and 5A-6A here.

Introducing your Tribe Wrestling 1st Womens State Champion Sage Rosario gets it done with her 4th fall of the tournament!! pic.twitter.com/5novNAeBPb — MHS Wrestling (@TribeWrestling) February 24, 2022

Maranda Bell is our Kansas Wrestling State Champion!! pic.twitter.com/oT7diAjAfX — Shawnee Heights HS (@SHHSThunderbird) February 24, 2022

Gabi does it! State Champ first period pin! Way to go Gabi! pic.twitter.com/ANESGDFT4y — Clay Center Tigers (@CCCHS_Tigers) February 24, 2022

Our State Champion, Allison King!! pic.twitter.com/sN742vAVer — Brad Jones (@JonesOskie341) February 24, 2022

