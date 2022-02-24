Seven Northeast Kansas girls wrestlers win state titles
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARK CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Athletes across the state took the mat at the girls wrestling state championship meet Thursday. Seven from the WIBW viewing area walked away with state titles.
5A-6A:
- 155: Sage Rosario (Freshman, Manhattan)
- 191: Maranda Bell (Senior, Shawnee Heights)
1A-4A:
- 101: Holly Thatcher (Freshman, Oskaloosa)
- 120: Kendra Hurla (Sophomore, Rossville)
- 126: Gabi Koppes (Freshman, Clay Center)
- 132: Hope Blake (Sophomore, Mission Valley)
- 155: Allison King (Junior, Oskaloosa)
Washburn Rural finished second as a team in 5A-6A behind Dodge City. Shawnee Heights finished fifth, followed by Emporia in sixth.
In 1A-4A, Oskaloosa finished in sixth place. You can view results from 1A-4A here, and 5A-6A here.
