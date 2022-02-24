Seneca woman celebrates 106 years of life
SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Seneca woman has lived through two World Wars and, now, two global pandemics - and still finds plenty of reason to smile.
Pauline Bower celebrated her 106th birthday Wednesday at Life Care Center of Seneca. The center’s staff shared a photo of a smiling Pauline, standing next to a birthday cake decorated in pink flowers, and balloons in the shapes “1-0-6.”
Pauline enjoyed the day with family and friends who she had not seen in a while. Staff also put out a call for people to shower her with cards.
Pauline extends her thanks to everyone who thought of her on her special day.
