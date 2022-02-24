Advertisement

Senators Roger Marshall, Jerry Moran offer comments on Ukraine invasion

U.S. Senators from Kansas Jerry Moran (left) and Roger Marshall
U.S. Senators from Kansas Jerry Moran (left) and Roger Marshall(Gray Television)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - United States Senators from Kansas, Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran, have each provided statements on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Both offered support for the people of Ukraine, while Moran condemned Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“It’s time for the White House and our NATO partners to show strength and resolve as we stand with the people of Ukraine during the greatest breach of peace in Europe in nearly 80 years,” Marshall said. “The United States must provide additional defensive aid to our Ukrainian allies and unleash severe and crippling economic sanctions on Russia.”

In a series of tweets Thursday morning, Moran offered praise for the intelligence organizations for providing warning of the invasion. “For the past several months, they have consistently and accurately anticipated Russia’s moves,” Moran wrote while tagging the CIA, National Security Agency and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

“I am praying for Ukraine, and my heart goes out to its people as their country is attacked by Russia. I strongly condemn Vladimir Putin for this unprovoked attack. The United States must stand united with Ukraine and firmly on the side of freedom.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta 8
Johnson County DA says Delta-8 ‘cannot be sold to the public’
James Robert Cunningham, Jr. was arrested Tuesday night in connection to a hit-and-run on...
Deputies arrest Alma man accused in Monday hit-and-run of bicyclist
Crews responded to a report of a man suffering from cold exposure around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday in...
Man suffering from cold exposure in Topeka park taken early Wednesday to local hospital
Dr. Randy Watson
Kansans raise concerns after alleged racist comment from KS Education Commissioner
The woman was found at a tow yard after police said her mother abandoned her car at a gas...
Woman with disabilities found alive in towed car after 9 days

Latest News

FILE
Kansas AG urges court to reopen litigation into healthcare worker COVID-19 vaccine mandate
On Thur., Gov. Laura Kelly called on Edu. Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson to step down following...
Gov. Kelly calls for Edu. Commissioner’s resignation following racist remarks
Kansas Senator calls Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “avoidable tragedy” for which Putin responsible
Kansas snow
Kansas Democrats work to get answers about last February's high gas bills