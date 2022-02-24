Advertisement

Scranton man behind bars following two-county chase

John Neu, 39, of Scranton was arrested Wednesday after leading Osage Co. deputies on a chase through northern parts of the county.(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Scranton man is behind bars after he allegedly led deputies on a chase through rural Osage and Shawnee counties.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle near 125th and Hoch Rd. for a traffic violation.

The Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle failed to stop for the deputy and initiated a pursuit, traveling through rural parts of northern Osage Co. and then into Shawnee Co.

Deputies said the vehicle eventually came to a stop at 103rd and Jordan Rd. near Wakarusa.

The driver of the vehicle, John C. Neu, 39, of Scranton, was arrested and taken to the Osage Co. Jail for fleeing or attempting to elude while engaging in reckless driving.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office assisted Osage Co. deputies in the chase.

