Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Royal Valley’s Karlie Albright

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Royal Valley’s Karlie Albright.

Karlie plays softball and basketball for the Panthers. She also serves as president for the Royal Valley FFA chapter, StuCo, and the Jackson County 4H council, as well as vice president for the Northeast District FFA.

She also participates in FCA and Jackson County Youth Coalition.

Karlie maintains a 4.0 GPA and plans to attend K-State, where she’ll pursue a degree in agricultural education.

