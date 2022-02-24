Salina Police officer suffers minor injuries in scuffle with suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Salina Police officer suffered minor injuries in a struggle to arrest a suspect.

Around 9:30 Wednesday night, Officer Michael Chandler attempted to arrest Devon Wayne Dirksen inside a gas station on outstanding warrants, but Dirksen resisted and a physical confrontation ensued. Dirksen fled outside and Chandler pursued and tackled Dirksen. During the struggle, Salina Police say Dirksen pulled on Chandler’s sidearm before a gunshot was heard.

Dirksen broke away again and fled to a nearby neighborhood. Chandler checked his handgun and saw that it was still in its holster. Finally, Dirksen was located in the neighborhood, with assistance from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol, and was arrested without further incident.

A handgun was found in the area of the physical struggle. No one was injured in the apparent gunfire, but Chandler and Dirksen suffered minor injuries in the scuffle. Dirksen was booked into the Saline County Jail and faces charges of attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and other counts. He was also booked on three outstanding warrants.

