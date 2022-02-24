Advertisement

Salina Police officer suffers minor injuries in scuffle with suspect

Devon Wayne Dirksen.
Devon Wayne Dirksen.(Salina Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Salina Police officer suffered minor injuries in a struggle to arrest a suspect.

Around 9:30 Wednesday night, Officer Michael Chandler attempted to arrest Devon Wayne Dirksen inside a gas station on outstanding warrants, but Dirksen resisted and a physical confrontation ensued. Dirksen fled outside and Chandler pursued and tackled Dirksen. During the struggle, Salina Police say Dirksen pulled on Chandler’s sidearm before a gunshot was heard.

Dirksen broke away again and fled to a nearby neighborhood. Chandler checked his handgun and saw that it was still in its holster. Finally, Dirksen was located in the neighborhood, with assistance from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol, and was arrested without further incident.

A handgun was found in the area of the physical struggle. No one was injured in the apparent gunfire, but Chandler and Dirksen suffered minor injuries in the scuffle. Dirksen was booked into the Saline County Jail and faces charges of attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and other counts. He was also booked on three outstanding warrants.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta 8
Johnson County DA says Delta-8 ‘cannot be sold to the public’
James Robert Cunningham, Jr. was arrested Tuesday night in connection to a hit-and-run on...
Deputies arrest Alma man accused in Monday hit-and-run of bicyclist
Dr. Randy Watson
Kansans raise concerns after alleged racist comment from KS Education Commissioner
Crews responded to a report of a man suffering from cold exposure around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday in...
Man suffering from cold exposure in Topeka park taken early Wednesday to local hospital
The woman was found at a tow yard after police said her mother abandoned her car at a gas...
Woman with disabilities found alive in towed car after 9 days

Latest News

John Neu, 39, of Scranton was arrested Wednesday after leading Osage Co. deputies on a chase...
Scranton man behind bars following two-county chase
Junction City police attempt to identify this woman in connection with a recent theft on Feb....
Junction City Police attempt to identify woman following recent theft
FILE
Kansas moves to block plastic-bag bans by cities, counties
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is shown before an NFL football...
Reports: Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy returning in 2022
Aside from a permit renewal, little appears to have changed at the planned 55+ living community...
Kanza Park construction stepping backward