Reports: Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy returning in 2022

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is shown before an NFL football...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is shown before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. Passed over innumerable times for head jobs over the past few seasons, Eric Bieniemy is again a hot commodity as the Chiefs prepare for a divisional-round matchup with the Bills on Sunday night. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will return this season, according to multiple national reports.

Bieniemy has been the Chiefs offensive coordinator since 2018.

His future with the team was reportedly up in the air following a disappointing end to the 2021 NFL season.

He began his Chiefs coaching career in 2013, when he was hired as the running backs coach.

Bieniemy has interviewed for multiple head coaching positions the past three years.

