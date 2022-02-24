Advertisement

POTUS: Russia alone is responsible for “death and destruction”

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WIBW) - President Biden released a statement Wednesday night following Russia’s launch of a military operation in Ukraine.

President Biden called the attack “unprovoked and unjustified,” and placed blame for the situation solely with the Russians.

Following is the President’s complete statement:

“The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable. 

“I will be monitoring the situation from the White House this evening and will continue to get regular updates from my national security team. Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security. We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance. Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine.”

