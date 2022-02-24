Advertisement

Marysville survey asks people to pick their favorite black squirrel statue

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Feb. 23, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The town of Marysville is asking people to vote for their favorite black squirrel statue.

The town created this survey to celebrate the 50th anniversary of being named the Black Squirrel City.

Marysville has a total of 34 statues to choose from. The top five squirrels will be featured in collectible memorabilia such as postcards, magnets, buttons, stickers, and keychains.

Residents can vote online through the Year of the Black Squirrel City Facebook page or in-person at any of the four banking institutions in town. The final day to vote is Monday, Feb. 28.

The Marysville City Council passed an ordinance on August 28, 1972, to name the black squirrels as the city’s mascot and to protect them. The ordinance proclaimed that any harm made to a black squirrel would be a misdemeanor.

Since that ordinance, Marysville has created traditions, merchandise, celebrations, and statues in their mascot’s honor. The ordinance also appointed Oct. 16 to be Marysville’s Black Squirrel Day.

This year, they want to mark the celebration with this survey and with a series of events in October 2022.

According to Visit Marysville, plans are being finalized for the October celebration with a parade, which will also present 16 new black squirrel statues, bringing the total number of statues to 50.

