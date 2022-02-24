Man escapes serious injury when cement mixer and train collide in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man escaped serious injury Wednesday morning when the cement mixer he was driving and a train collided in Wyandotte County, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday at 7241 Kaw Drive, which is K-32 highway at that location.

According to the Kansas Highway patrol, a 2009 Kenworth cement mixer was eastbound on Kaw Drive and attempted to make a right-hand turn to go south on a frontage road.

While turning south onto the frontage road, the cement mixer failed to stop at the stop sign for the railroad tracks and was struck by a train, the patrol said.

The cement mixer then came to rest on its side on the railroad tracks.

The cement mixer’s driver, Rodney Aaron Marshall, 27, of Leavenworth, was taken to an area hospital by private vehicle for treatment of possible injuries, the patrol said.

Marshall, who was alone in the cement mixer, was wearing a seat belt.

