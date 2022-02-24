Advertisement

Light snow begins to fall Thursday morning in Topeka area

Traffic is moving smoothly at SW 29th & Fairlawn in Topeka as snow is falling.
Traffic is moving smoothly at SW 29th & Fairlawn in Topeka as snow is falling.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - LIght snow began falling early Thursday in the Topeka area.

A dusting of snow was present by around 6:45 a.m. in west Topeka.

Other areas in the Topeka vicinity also were reporting light snowfalll early Thursday.

There were no reports of the snow causing a rash of crashes or slide-offs as of 6:55 a.m. in the Topeka area.

Streets, however, have become slippery in places and some of the precipitation is freezing on windshields.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

