KBI arrests Leavenworth suspect shot by police after hospital release

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says they’ve arrested the suspect in an officer-involved shooting last week in Leavenworth, Kansas.

The KBI said last week that Donald Barden, Jr., was shot after he pointed his gun at and ran towards officers during a standoff in the middle of a street. The standoff followed a search for Barden, who was suspected in a Lansing stabbing.

KBI agents took Barden into custody Wednesday after he was released from the University of Kansas Rehabilitation Center.

The agency is still investigating the incident.

