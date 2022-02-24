KBI arrests Leavenworth suspect shot by police after hospital release

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says they’ve arrested the suspect in an officer-involved shooting last week in Leavenworth, Kansas.

The KBI said last week that Donald Barden, Jr., was shot after he pointed his gun at and ran towards officers during a standoff in the middle of a street. The standoff followed a search for Barden, who was suspected in a Lansing stabbing.

KBI agents took Barden into custody Wednesday after he was released from the University of Kansas Rehabilitation Center.

The agency is still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.