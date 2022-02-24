Advertisement

Kanza Park construction stepping backward

Aside from a permit renewal, little appears to have changed at the planned 55+ living community...
Aside from a permit renewal, little appears to have changed at the planned 55+ living community in Kanza Park.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka assisted living facility may take a step backward in its development.

13 NEWS learned Thursday that Calamar Construction received a notice from Kansas Fence Company, warning them that the fence currently in place around the Kanza Park build site will be taken down if they don’t pay their bill for said fence.

City Councilman Spencer Duncan says the lack of security without a fence is just one of a handful of problems with the project, including expiring permits and an overall lack of communication.

Duncan also told 13 NEWS that Calamar hasn’t begun the process to re-apply for the needed permits.

Calamar Vice President Jerry Hill told 13 NEWS in January that their goal was to complete construction by fall 2022, and welcome guests by the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta 8
Johnson County DA says Delta-8 ‘cannot be sold to the public’
James Robert Cunningham, Jr. was arrested Tuesday night in connection to a hit-and-run on...
Deputies arrest Alma man accused in Monday hit-and-run of bicyclist
Dr. Randy Watson
Kansans raise concerns after alleged racist comment from KS Education Commissioner
Crews responded to a report of a man suffering from cold exposure around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday in...
Man suffering from cold exposure in Topeka park taken early Wednesday to local hospital
The woman was found at a tow yard after police said her mother abandoned her car at a gas...
Woman with disabilities found alive in towed car after 9 days

Latest News

John Neu, 39, of Scranton was arrested Wednesday after leading Osage Co. deputies on a chase...
Scranton man behind bars following two-county chase
Live at Five
Junction City police attempt to identify this woman in connection with a recent theft on Feb....
Junction City Police attempt to identify woman following recent theft
FILE
Kansas moves to block plastic-bag bans by cities, counties
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is shown before an NFL football...
Reports: Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy returning in 2022