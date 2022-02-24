Kanza Park construction stepping backward

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka assisted living facility may take a step backward in its development.

13 NEWS learned Thursday that Calamar Construction received a notice from Kansas Fence Company, warning them that the fence currently in place around the Kanza Park build site will be taken down if they don’t pay their bill for said fence.

City Councilman Spencer Duncan says the lack of security without a fence is just one of a handful of problems with the project, including expiring permits and an overall lack of communication.

Duncan also told 13 NEWS that Calamar hasn’t begun the process to re-apply for the needed permits.

Calamar Vice President Jerry Hill told 13 NEWS in January that their goal was to complete construction by fall 2022, and welcome guests by the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.