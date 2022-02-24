Kansas’ Native legislators follow Gov.’s footsteps, call for Education Commissioner’s resignation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State’s Indigenous legislators have followed in Governor Laura Kelly’s footsteps and called for the resignation of Education Commissioner Randy Watson following reportedly racist remarks.

After they saw Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson make “insensitive and ignorant” comments about Native Americans as he was professionally speaking during a video conference last week, the state’s Native legislators have joined the governor and called for his resignation.

The legislators said there must be accountability from the state’s leaders as Watson’s comments alluded to hateful and bigoted stereotypes toward Native Americans. They said comments like those from the Commissioner undermine efforts to teach the truth.

According to the group, the rhetoric of Watson’s comments has been repeated for centuries and needs to stop - “the history of First Americans is painful and largely absent from educational curricula, reflecting the cultural genocide of the Indigenous peoples.”

This is why the legislators said they have called for his resignation.

Representative Dr. Ponka-We Victors-Cozad (D-103), who is in her sixth term as the first Native American woman legislator in Kansas, said she is “appalled and saddened that our Native American youth have to witness the Commissioner of Education saying these racist remarks about our people.”

Dr. Victors-Cozad also expanded on the consequences.

“This is why representation and diversity matters, so we can hold officials accountable for what they say. Nothing like this should happen in the future.”

The Indigenous legislators said they are voices for the voiceless. They said the situation highlights the need for more diversity in positions of power and the comments should not be taken lightly.

“When you see a modern Native American, you are seeing the descendants of survivors. We existed and continue to exist in a nation that has not always been willing to recognize our sovereignty. The current assault on teaching history truthfully highlights the need for a more thorough teaching of the history of Native Americans in Kansas.” said Rep. Stephanie Byers (D-86), the first transgender Native legislator.

Reps. Byers, Victors-Cozad, and Christina Haswood said they are offended as Natives, but also as legislators.

“In my district, I represent a large urban Native American population,” said Rep. Haswood (D-10). “This situation has reopened a trauma that many Indigenous youth experience in the classroom and contributes to the mental health crises that are faced by Indigenous youths at a disproportionate rate. Our Indigenous students simply deserve better.”

Haswood, the youngest Native legislator in Kansas, said she understands the harmful impact of comments such as Watson’s on Native Youth.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said Thursday morning, Feb. 24, she was calling for the Commissioner’s resignation. In her statement, she noted Watson’s long career advocating for children, but also called on the Board to take “issues of derogatory and discriminatory language seriously.”

During a Keynote Presentation, Dr. Watson was discussing the Andover Tornado. He shared a picture of a tornado to his screen and said:

“You guys know what do you do when there is a tornado in Kansas. Not if you’re born in Massachusetts, okay or you’re Canadian - aye aye you hosier - you’re not.”

Watson continued to regale a story of his youth.

“I had some cousins in California - they were petrified of tornadoes - they’d come visit us, you know, in the summer. They’re like ‘are we going to get killed by a tornado’ and I’d say ‘don’t worry about that, but you got to worry about the Indians raiding the town at any time.’ And they were they really thought that. You know, grow up in California, I guess you don’t know much of the history of Kansas.”

Board President Jim Porter said Watson has been calling members and apologizing for what he said.

Commissioner Watson was appointed as the Chief Administrative Officer of the Kansas Department of Education by the Kansas Board of Education.

