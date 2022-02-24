Kansas Senator calls Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “avoidable tragedy” for which Putin responsible

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, called for allies to unite against Russia, and expressed gratitude for the nation’s service members stationed overseas.

Moran released a statement late Wednesday, reacting to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier in the night.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is an avoidable tragedy for which Vladimir Putin is solely responsible,” Moran said. “President Biden and our allies must impose punishing sanctions on Russia’s vital economic sectors and provide humanitarian support to Ukrainian victims of Moscow’s aggression.”

Moran called on NATO allies to remain unified against “the Russian threat” to ensure security for alliance members.

“While this moment underscores the need for our allies to contribute more to NATO’s defense, the United States’ commitment to our NATO obligations cannot be in doubt,” Moran said.

Moran also extended thanks to U.S. servicemembers stationed in Europe currently, and who have recently deployed to the region “for demonstrating to our NATO allies in Europe and around the word that the United States can be relied upon.”

