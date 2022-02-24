Advertisement

Kansas Highway Patrol seeks witnesses to deadly crash on I-235

One person has died and another is in very critical condition following a crash at I-235 and Broadway in northwest Wichita.(WichWay.org)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Feb. 24 Afternoon Update: The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in identifying witnesses to a deadly two-vehicle crash late Wednesday afternoon in northwest Wichita.

The collision happened shortly before 6 p.m. on I-235 at the North Broadway Interchange. The KHP said a 2011 gray Dodge Ram left the eastbound lanes of traffic, crossed the grassy center median and collided with a 2005 Freightliner FedEx box truck that was driving in the westbound lanes of traffic. Darth Cline, 56, who was driving the pickup, Tyler Bauer, the 30-year-old FedEx driver, died from the injuries they suffered in the crash.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact Lt. Aaron McGuire at 316-744-0451.

Feb. 24 Morning Update: The victims in Wednesday’s crash were identified as 30-year-old Tyler Bauer of Wichita, who was driving the FedEx truck, and 56-year-old Darth Cline, also of Wichita.

Update: Two people died Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on I-235 at Broadway in northwest Wichita.

Trooper Chad Crittenden, the resource and public information officer for the Kansas Highway Patrol - Troop F, said shortly before 6 p.m., the pickup was in the westbound lanes of I-235 at the North Broadway Junction when it left the road and crossed the median into the eastbound lanes of traffic. The pickup collided with a FedEx transit vehicle.

The driver of the pickup, a man in his 50s, was thrown for the truck. Trooper Crittenden said the man was not wearing a seatbelt. He died on the scene. The FedEx driver was taken to a local hospital in very critical condition.

The eastbound lanes of I-235 at North Broadway will remain closed for several hours while the KHP Critical Highway Accident Response Team (CHART) works to recreate the crash scene to determine its initial cause.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is working on a deadly crash in north Wichita.

Dispatchers confirm one person has died and another person has suffered very critical injuries in a crash at I-235 and north Broadway.

All lanes of I-235 are blocked while emergency crews respond. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

