Junction City Police attempt to identify woman following recent theft

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - After a recent theft, the Junction City Police needs the public’s help to identify a woman who may be connected.

The Junction City Police Department says officers are attempting to identify the woman in the below photos in connection with a recent theft case.

JCPD said the woman drives a white Nissan Altima with a sunroof and a Kansas City Chiefs vanity plate on the front.

Do you recognize this woman? We need your help identifying this subject in connection to a recent theft case. This... Posted by Junction City, Kansas Police Department on Thursday, February 24, 2022

If anyone recognizes the woman, they should call JCPD at 785-762-5912 or Crime Stoppers at 785-762-8477.

