Junction City Police attempt to identify woman following recent theft
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - After a recent theft, the Junction City Police needs the public’s help to identify a woman who may be connected.
The Junction City Police Department says officers are attempting to identify the woman in the below photos in connection with a recent theft case.
JCPD said the woman drives a white Nissan Altima with a sunroof and a Kansas City Chiefs vanity plate on the front.
If anyone recognizes the woman, they should call JCPD at 785-762-5912 or Crime Stoppers at 785-762-8477.
