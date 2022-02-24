Advertisement

Junction City Police attempt to identify woman following recent theft

Junction City police attempt to identify this woman in connection with a recent theft on Feb. 24, 2022.(JCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - After a recent theft, the Junction City Police needs the public’s help to identify a woman who may be connected.

The Junction City Police Department says officers are attempting to identify the woman in the below photos in connection with a recent theft case.

JCPD said the woman drives a white Nissan Altima with a sunroof and a Kansas City Chiefs vanity plate on the front.

Posted by Junction City, Kansas Police Department on Thursday, February 24, 2022

If anyone recognizes the woman, they should call JCPD at 785-762-5912 or Crime Stoppers at 785-762-8477.

