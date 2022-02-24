Advertisement

Gov. Kelly calls for Edu. Commissioner’s resignation following racist remarks

On Thur., Gov. Laura Kelly called on Edu. Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson to step down following racist comments made during a meeting.(WIBW)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is calling for the state’s to education official to step down following remarks made during a state education conference last week.

Kansans raise concerns after alleged racist comment from KS Education Commissioner

Original report from Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Dr. Randy Watson

In a statement released Thursday morning, Kelly touted Dr. Randy Watson’s long career in advocating for children in Kansas, but also called on the State Board of Education to take “issues of derogatory and discriminatory language seriously.”

“There is no question that Randy Watson must resign his position immediately, given his comments last week. However, the Board of Education must also focus on ways to address these issues going forward. Let’s build on this moment to celebrate diversity and ensure that all Kansas school children are treated with dignity and respect.”

Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kan.

