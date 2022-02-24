Get a sneak peek at Dino Days new addition “Tiny Titans”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS got a sneak peek at Topeka Dino Days’ upcoming Tiny Titans exhibit.

Tiny Titans will officially open to the public at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Children’s Discovery Center. The exhibit will feature dinosaur eggs, fossils, nests, interactive experiences, and more. The Tiny Titans exhibit will run from Feb. 24 to May 30.

Laura Burton, the director of marketing for the Children’s Discovery Center, told 13 NEWS this experience was made possible with the help of donors.

“We are only able to offer amazing traveling exhibit experiences like this thanks to the support of donors,” said Burton. “This one is sponsored by Visit Topeka and the Topeka Lodging Association. Without that financial support, we would not have been able to participate in this amazing community-wide celebration of dinosaurs.”

The Tiny Titans exhibit is included with Discovery Center admission, but you can find tickets for the combo experience with Sue the T-Rex at the Great Overland Station on the Dino Days website.

