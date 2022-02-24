$5 million funding nearly 30 bridge projects statewide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over $5 million will help update aging, neglected bridges across Kansas.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced the funds heading to the Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Program, a partnership between state and local government that funds the repair and replacement of deficient bridges.

The governor says a lot of the bridges selected for these funds won’t be known to most Kansans, but are critical parts of getting people the things they need across the state. She says she’s glad to see state and local governments working together to replace the state’s aging infrastructure.

“We know a strong, updated transportation system keeps us moving,” Gov. Kelly said. “Investments like these make our state a better place to live, and to work.”

These funds are just one step in a long process, Governor Kelly says there are nearly 5,000 bridges 75 years or older in Kansas.

