30 soldiers to become official U.S. citizens at Ft. Riley

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Thirty immigrant U.S. soldiers will become official citizens during a ceremony at Fort Riley on Monday.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says it will welcome 30 soldiers as new U.S. citizens at Ft. Riley at noon on Monday, Feb. 28. Kristen Smith, Kansas City Feild Office director, will administer the Oath of Allegiance.

Immigration Services said the citizenship candidates have earned the right to be U.S. citizens through their military service. They come from 21 different countries - Bolivia, Burma, China, Colombia, Cote d’Ivoire, El Salvador, Ghana, Haiti, India, Italy, Jamacia, Mali, Nepal, Nigeria, Palau, Philippines, Senegal, South Korea, Taiwan, Togo and Vietnam - and currently live in Fort Riley, Junction City and Ogden.

According to the agency, U.S. service members, veterans and their families could be eligible for certain immigration benefits in recognition of their sacrifices.

Specifically, USCIS said veterans and current members of U.S. armed forces and those recently discharged could be eligible for naturalization under special provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Since 2002, USCIS has naturalized over 148,000 members of the military - both at home and abroad. It said it has naturalized about 808,000 people overall in the fiscal year 2021, many of whom applied for citizenship online.

To file for citizenship online, USCIS said individuals have to create an online account first. To create an account and apply online, click HERE.

