Advertisement

You’ll soon be able to add Starbucks items to your Target curbside pickup order

A sign designating a drive up parking lot for curbside pickup stands out against the backdrop...
A sign designating a drive up parking lot for curbside pickup stands out against the backdrop of the Target logo outside this northeast Jackson, Miss., store, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Target is sweetening its curbside pickup offering.

Starting this fall, Target will begin testing a new option for customers to add Starbucks items to their curbside pickup order.

To use the new feature, shoppers planning a curbside pickup trip can also place a Starbucks order in the Target app and indicate when they’re “on their way.” A Target worker will deliver the Starbucks order and Target items to their car.

The option will be tested at select stores.

The retailer said the changes were prompted by more customers using the curbside pickup shopping option, which grew 60% in the last quarter.

Target said the top request from customers was to be able to add a Starbucks order to curbside pickups. Target’s decades-long licensing partnership with Starbucks lets it run branded coffee shops within its stores.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office is attempting to find the driver of this car pictured leaving...
Gas station camera catches new photos of hit-and-run suspect vehicle
Olbin Gutierrez-Garcia, 21, was booked for DUI, reckless driving, and not having insurance or a...
Drunk driver arrested after collision with TPD vehicle
Numerous crashes were being reported early Tuesday in the Topeka area after a thin glaze of ice...
Slippery roads lead to crashes Tuesday morning in Topeka area
Edward Schwerdt
UPDATE: Missing Topeka man found safe
22-year-old Jimmy Castillo was taken into custody Feb. 19, 2022 by the La Crosse County...
Topeka man arrested in Wisconsin with est. $250k worth of meth

Latest News

A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Biden to allow US sanctions on Nord Stream 2 to move forward
A Columbus, Ohio, reporter's mother shows up to say "hi" while he was getting ready for a live...
Reporter’s mom interrupts live shot in Ohio
FILE
DA’s Office roles out new Tobacco Cessation Program to help teens get charges dropped
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021