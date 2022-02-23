Wednesday forecast: Cold today with snow tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The bitterly cold temperatures continue through Friday morning with a warming trend Friday afternoon through next week. The only chance of precipitation in the next 8 days will be late tonight through tomorrow evening with light snow.

The snow chance tomorrow will be more in the way of scattered snow showers, not a widespread blanket of snow and we’re not talking about a lot of snow either. There is a high probability most spots will get a Trace to 1″ of snow, medium probability of some spots getting 1-1.5″ with an even lower but not impossible probability of some spots getting 1.5″-2″. If you’re wondering specifically who has the best chance to receive more than 1″, that’s a little more uncertain at this time.

Normal High: 49/Normal Low: 27 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing clouds this afternoon from south to north but generally speaking it’ll be mostly sunny. Highs in the low-mid 20s. Wind chills will range from -10 to -20 this morning to the teens this afternoon. Winds N/NE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds continue with a chance of snow mainly after 4am. Lows in the upper single digits to mid teens. Winds NE 5-10 mph. A dusting at the most will accumulate by sunrise.

Tomorrow: Snow showers through the day, Trace-1″ for most with a few spots 1-2″. Highs in the upper teens to mid 20s. Winds NE/N 5-15 mph.

Other than a few flurries in the early evening hours of Thursday, clouds clear out quickly with lows back in the single digits. The winds will be lighter than Wednesday morning so wind chills won’t be as cold but still could be as cold as -6 in some spots for Friday morning.

Friday will be in the upper 20s-low 30s. There is a low but not impossible chance for some areas to get above freezing however everyone will be back above freezing by Saturday afternoon.

Highs will be near or above average for this time of year starting Sunday and lasting into the first half of next week however models do differ on just how warm next week will be. The 8 day does reflect more of the colder bias so don’t be surprised if temperatures are warmer than the 8 day shows.

Taking Action:

Bundle up this morning with wind chills -10 to -20.

Use caution while heating your home this week. If you’re using a space heater, make sure it’s away from anything that can catch on fire and any pet or child that could accidentally knock it down and create a fire.

The snow chance Wednesday night into Thursday is not looking to be very impactful with most spots getting less than 1″. A few spots could get 1-2″ but confidence is low on if and where this will occur. The good news is this will be all snow (dry and fluffy) with no ice associated with this system so impacts will be minimal.



