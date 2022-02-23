Advertisement

Topekans take advantage of rare palindrome ‘Twosday’

13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
By Isaac French
Feb. 22, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This Tuesday, 2/22/22, is a palindrome and many believe that date carries good luck.

The date was made even more special by some Topekans.

Some getting married, some celebrating their marriage, and others adding to their family.

2/22/22 is believed by many to carry a significant amount of good luck, with numerologist calling it a great day to make big decisions.

A Topeka couple did just that, by tying the knot on the special day.

Shad and Brandallyn Morris wanted a date for their marriage that was just as special as their relationship, so they jumped at the opportunity to exchange vows at the Shawnee County Courthouse.

“He wanted to get married on a special date, but the date he wanted wasn’t until next year and I didn’t want to wait that long,” said Brandallyn Morris. “A co-worker had mentioned to me that this day was coming up and I was like ‘oh yeah that sounds pretty good’ and I mentioned it to him and he was like ‘yeah lets do that’.”

This day of twos was perfect for several families to grow by one. Little Gabriel’s parents Amor and Francisco are in, fittingly, room ‘202′ at Topeka’s Saint Francis.

At the same hospital Julie and Casey welcomed their baby girl Colleen.

Kamari was past his due date, parents Teegan and Michael said they think he picked 2-22-22 to arrive because they are ‘angel numbers.’

That will be the next milestone for the Babbs. Erica is eating for two as she and her husband John celebrate their second anniversary on 2-22-22 at El Ranchito.

“We incorporated all of it from the beginning it was either February 22nd or February 29th but this day coming up is kind of what nailed it all down for us,” said Erica Babbs. “We thought we were both going to get to have margaritas at the time but that’s okay because I am super happy about the baby that we have on the way so its still super cool.”

