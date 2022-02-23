Three arrested after Brown Co. search warrant reveals meth, marijuana

FAIRVIEW, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after drugs were found during the execution of a search warrant on Sunday.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant was executed by the Drug Task Force on Sunday, Feb. 20, at 114 W Front St. in Fairview based on results of an ongoing investigation.

During the search, deputies said they found over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of marijuana, meth pipes, marijuana pipes and other drug paraphernalia.

Drugs and drug paraphernalia taken into evidence following a drug bust in Fairview, Kansas. (Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff’s Office said as a result of the warrant, Jane Teske, 65, and Roger Teske, 58, were taken into custody for possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Also arrested during the search was Sharon Drake, 47, of Hiawatha, for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as a $1,000 warrant out of Doniphan Co. for Failure to Appear.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.