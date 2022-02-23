Advertisement

Three arrested after Brown Co. search warrant reveals meth, marijuana

From left to right, Jane Teske, 65, Roger Teske, 58, and Sharon Drake, 47, were arrested in...
From left to right, Jane Teske, 65, Roger Teske, 58, and Sharon Drake, 47, were arrested in Brown Co. for drug related offenses.(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FAIRVIEW, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after drugs were found during the execution of a search warrant on Sunday.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant was executed by the Drug Task Force on Sunday, Feb. 20, at 114 W Front St. in Fairview based on results of an ongoing investigation.

During the search, deputies said they found over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of marijuana, meth pipes, marijuana pipes and other drug paraphernalia.

Drugs and drug paraphernalia taken into evidence following a drug bust in Fairview, Kansas.
Drugs and drug paraphernalia taken into evidence following a drug bust in Fairview, Kansas.(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff’s Office said as a result of the warrant, Jane Teske, 65, and Roger Teske, 58, were taken into custody for possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Also arrested during the search was Sharon Drake, 47, of Hiawatha, for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as a $1,000 warrant out of Doniphan Co. for Failure to Appear.

