Shawnee Co. Sheriff issues Silver Alert for missing 97-year-old man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities are asking the public’s help to find a missing 97-year-old man.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff Brian Hill issued a Silver Alert Tuesday night for Edward Schwerdt.

Schwerdt was last week around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, leaving his home in the 7200 block of SW Asbury Drive. Hill says his vehicle was spotted around 1 p.m. Tuesday driving west on SW Clinton Parkway in Lawrence.

Schwerdt is 5′5″ tall, 140 pounds, and bald with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a green undershirt and a dark zip up jacket. He was driving a gold 2001 Toyota Camry with an “In God We Trust” license plate AD281.

Anyone who sees Schwerdt or knows where he is should contact their local authorities, or Deputy Tillman at the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, (785) 251-2200.

