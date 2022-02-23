Advertisement

“Remember Why You Held On:” ESU’s Van Dyke bounces back from three knee surgeries

“I’m not done... I’m gonna make the most of the opportunity that I’ve been given.”
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State senior forward Brenden Van Dyke scored a career-high 25 points on Monday as the Hornets took down #7 Northwest Missouri.

His journey to this point has presented obstacle after obstacle.

“I knew it wasn’t gonna be easy, but I didn’t think it’d be as hard as it has been,” he said.

His first year at Emporia State, life threw him a curve ball: his first-ever season-ending injury.

Brenden tore his ACL in his right knee. Thus began the months-long recovery.

“It feels like somebody gets a bat and just hits the inside of your knee as hard as they can,” he said. “I have to learn how to walk properly. I have to learn how to run properly again. It’s learning all the stuff that you just kind of come naturally trying to teach your body to do it again.”

Finally, he was cleared to hit the court.

“I caught the ball, went to plant my right knee and it just gave out on me again,” Brenden remembers. “I knew I messed something up again.”

An MRI revealed he tore the ACL in the same knee again.

“Just heartbreaking,” he said. “I worked so hard to come back and for it to just happen again, it sucked. It really did.”

The decision to come back a second time came with questions.

“Is this just someone’s way of telling me, hey, I need to stop? Like my time is done? I need to just focus on school, give up basketball?” he said.

With the support of family and friends, Brenden again committed to the grueling rehab process.

And again, earlier this season, a familiar feeling returned.

“I landed weird and I’m like, dang, my knee hurts,” he said.

He tore his meniscus. He was given the option to repair it, a six-month recovery, or remove it, a two-week recovery. Brenden chose the latter.

Despite all the bumps, he says he wouldn’t change a thing.

“It’s helped me grow a lot as a man,” he said. “It’s helped me grow a lot as a basketball player. It’s just showed people that I can fight through adversity. It showed me that I could fight through adversity.”

His resolve is tattooed on his left knee: “Remember Why You Held On.”

“Everybody asks me, ‘Why basketball? Why keep playing? Why keep trying?’” he said. “I’m not done. I still got stuff to show people. I’ve got just a lot of people that have put a lot into me in basketball, and I’m not gonna make those peoples’ sacrifices and everything else go waste. I’m gonna make the most of the opportunity that I’ve been given.”

