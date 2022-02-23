Out-of-state warrant lands Council Grove man behind bars
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Council Grove man is behind bars after an out-of-state warrant was found in his name during a weekend traffic stop.
The Council Grove Police Department says just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, officers stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of W Main St. for a traffic violation.
As a result of the stop, officers said Harley C. Truan, 25, of Council Grove, was arrested for an out-of-state warrant for three counts of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Truan was booked into the Morris Co. Jail.
