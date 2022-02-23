Osage Co. child sex crimes case dismissed following federal indictment

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The case against a Kansas City man accused of child sex crimes has been dismissed - but only after he was indicted on federal charges for the same crimes.

Osage County District Court records indicate child sex crimes charges against Steven Spradley, 56, of Kansas City, Mo., were dropped in September.

Spradley was charged in the District Court after a July arrest by Osage Co. deputies when he allegedly attempted to meet with someone he thought was a minor. He was charged with felony human trafficking, felony solicitation of a minor and felony use of communication facility in the commission of a felony.

However, in a letter obtained by 13 NEWS that had been written by Spradley as he awaited trial, he told the court he had been indicted by a federal District Court on Sept. 16, 2021, and had been in federal custody ever since.

A letter written by Steven Spradley notifying the Osage Co. District Court of his federal indictment on Sept. 16, 2021. (Osage Co. District Court)

The return address of the letter was listed as 210 S. Highway 75 - the Jackson Co. Jail.

Osage Co. records indicate a judge dismissed the state charges against Spradley the same day the letter was sent.

The Osage Co. Clerk of the District Court told 13 NEWS Spradley is still being held in the Jackson Co. Jail as of Feb. 23, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.