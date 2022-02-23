One taken to hospital after Wednesday morning crash in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was taken to a local hospital after a two-car crash late Wednesday morning in west Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 11:51 a.m. Wednesday at S.W. 6th Avenue and Fairlawn.

Police at the scene said a white Mazda 3 collided with a black Chevrolet Impala at that location.

One of the drivers was reported to have minor injuries and was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.

No other injuries were reported.

Following the collision, the Chevrolet was towed from the scene, while the Mazda -- which had heavy damage to its front driver’s side -- was parked on the north side of an Amoco gas station at 600 S.W. Fairlawn.

Topeka police remained at the scene as of around 12:45 p.m.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

