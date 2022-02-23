Advertisement

One seriously injured Tuesday in southeast Kansas crash

One person was seriously injured in a van-truck crash Tuesday morning in Crawford County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ARCADIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was seriously injured Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash on a southeast Kansas highway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:08 a.m. Tuesday on US-69 highway, about six miles northwest of Arcadia in Crawford County.

According to the Kansas Highway patrol, a 2013 Chevrolet Express G2500 van was northbound on US-69 when it crossed the center line and sideswiped a 2016 Ford F-750 truck that was southbound on the highway.

The Chevrolet van then traveled into the west ditch, where it came to rest.

The driver of the Chevrolet van, James David Anderson, 49, of Fulton, Kan., was taken to Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg with serious injuries. The patrol said Anderson, who was alone in the van, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Ford truck, James Dale Smith, 54, of Raytown, Mo., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Smith, who was alone in the truck, was wearing his seat belt.

