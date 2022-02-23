Advertisement

No. 5 KU rolls past K-State in Sunflower Showdown rematch

Kansas forward David McCormack (33) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kansas forward David McCormack (33) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been 16 years since Kansas State won in Allen Fieldhouse, and the ‘Cats will have to wait at least another.

After squeaking by with a three-point win in Manhattan last month, KU rolled to a 102-83 victory in Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday night.

Ochai Agbaji led the Jayhawks with 23 points while surpassing Wilt Chamberlain on KU’s all-time points list. Christian Braun added 20 on 8-12 FG. The pair hauled in a team-high seven boards each.

KU shot 64.1% from the field, and 62.5% from three.

Markquis Nowell paced the Wildcats with 20 points, while Nijel Pack, Mike McGuirl and Selton Miguel each pitched in 13.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died inside a home at 303 Bidwell St. in Emmett after it caught fire on Sunday.
Fires claim two fatality victims over the weekend in Pottawatomie County
Pedro Cruz-Garcia
Kansas juvenile corrections officer accused of sexual contact with inmate
Hunter Clemons, 22, died of a drug overdose after a long battle with addiction.
Family writes candid obituary about 22-year-old’s drug addiction
Myisha D. Holford, 25, of Topeka, was arrested after driving the wrong way and driving under...
Drunk driver arrested for wrong way accident on I-470 in Topeka
A car hit a bicycle Monday afternoon, Feb. 21, in in the 5400 block of SW Burlingame Rd.
Authorities looking for driver in hit-and-run that injured bicyclist

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) celebrates with teammate Willie Gay (50)...
Chiefs release linebacker Anthony Hitchens
FILE
Salina prepares to host world-famous women in golf for 2022 Senior LPGA Championship
KU and K-State are preparing for round 2 of the sunflower showdown.
Morning Sports
Washburn softball sweeps Quincy in double header
Washburn softball sweeps Quincy in double header