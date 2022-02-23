No. 5 KU rolls past K-State in Sunflower Showdown rematch

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been 16 years since Kansas State won in Allen Fieldhouse, and the ‘Cats will have to wait at least another.

After squeaking by with a three-point win in Manhattan last month, KU rolled to a 102-83 victory in Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday night.

Ochai Agbaji led the Jayhawks with 23 points while surpassing Wilt Chamberlain on KU’s all-time points list. Christian Braun added 20 on 8-12 FG. The pair hauled in a team-high seven boards each.

KU shot 64.1% from the field, and 62.5% from three.

Markquis Nowell paced the Wildcats with 20 points, while Nijel Pack, Mike McGuirl and Selton Miguel each pitched in 13.

Business as usual pic.twitter.com/qVrkh5KuIu — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) February 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.