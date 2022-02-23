Marshall helps introduce legislation to exempt Canadian truckers from COVID proof of vaccine requirements

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Legislation to exempt Canadian truckers from showing proof of COVID-19 vaccines at ports of entry into the U.S. has been introduced in the U.S. Senate.

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he joined Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and other colleagues to introduce the Terminating Reckless and Unnecessary Checks Known to Erode Regular Shipping Act.

Marshall said the TRUCKERS Act would exempt foreign commercial truck drivers traveling from Canada and Mexico seeking temporary entry to the U.S. for business through a land of port entry from proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

“Make no mistake, Joe Biden’s supply chain crisis rages on and will have serious implications for years to come,” said Marshall. “However, unconstitutional vaccine mandates for the very people who keep our supply chain running only worsens the disaster at hand. I’m proud to partner with Senator Scott to introduce legislation that will protect hardworking truck drivers from this blatant government overreach and allow them to do their job, keeping store shelves stocked across the nation.”

The move comes the same day Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau removed emergency powers for police to end blockades at the border and the Ottawa occupation by truckers and others opposed to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We were very clear that the use of the emergencies act would be limited in time,” Trudeau said.

The Canadian trucker protest shut down key parts of the country’s capital for over three weeks before the blockade was removed.

