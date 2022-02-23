Man suffering from cold exposure taken early Wednesday to Topeka hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to a Topeka hospital after he was found suffering from cold exposure early Wednesday at a central Topeka park, authorities said.

First-responders were sent at 5:55 a.m. to Shimer Park, in the 100 block of S.W. 19th Street. The park is located at the southwest corner of S.W. 19th and Kansas Avenue.

A 55-year-old man was located at the park suffering from foot and hand injuries, authorities said.

The man was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital.

The man’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

The Topeka temperature at the time was approximately 4 degrees, with a wind chill of minus-11 degrees.

Crews also were called around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday to the 1600 block of S.W. Wanamaker to check on a man who was reported to be suffering from cold exposure.

