Man arrested for over 150 counts of child porn sentenced to probation

CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas man who had been arrested after his son found over 150 pornographic images of children on his laptop has been sentenced to probation.

KVOE reports the Cedar Point man who was arrested for over 150 counts of child pornography pleaded no contest to attempted child sexual exploitation in court on Tuesday, Feb. 22, and was sentenced to probation with an underlying prison term.

Leland Taylor, 72, was sentenced to 2 years of probation with an underlying prison term of 1 year with lifetime postrelease supervision. He is also required to register as a sex offender.

Court documents indicate Taylor was originally charged with child sexual exploitation after officers found a flash drive with 155 pornographic images of children from ages 4-months to 15-years-old.

Arrest records indicate Taylor’s son and his girlfriend had been cleaning Taylor’s home when they found the flash drive in his laptop. The couple immediately called the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Chase Co. Sheriff’s Office. At the time, Taylor had been hospitalized and recovering from injuries of a serious crash.

Court records also indicate a plea agreement was reached several weeks ago.

The Court said the sentence included presumptive probation based on documents provided to the court. The prison sentence is an underlying term based on the criminal history of a single misdemeanor or no other criminal record coupled with a level 7 or above crime.

