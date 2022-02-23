Local student wins chance to compete in statewide entrepreneurship challenge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One local student has won a chance to compete in a statewide entrepreneurship challenge at K-State after her first place win in a Shawnee Co. challenge.

Junior Achievement of Kansas says it partnered with the Network Kansas E-Community Partnership to host the inaugural Topeka and Shawnee Co. Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Students had the opportunity to present business concepts along with written business plans, a 4-minute presentation and tabletop display to judges. JA of Kansas said the winning concepts are as follows:

JA said winners received a combined $3,750 in prize money courtesy of sponsors Network Kansas, JA of Kansas, Advisors Excel, Summerson Family Foundation, Topeka Credit Union Foundation and Washburn University.

The judging panel included local entrepreneurs, public sector partners and business leaders in the Topeka community.

“All of our student entrants were amazing and had such strong business plans and were very poised in presenting to our judges and talking to those that visited the trade show,” said Ashley Charest, President, Junior Achievement of Kansas. “I cannot wait to see how our state competitor does in the April state challenge event.”

In addition to prizes and recognition, JA said first-place winner Charest has the chance to compete in the Kansas Entrepreneurship Challenge at Kansas State University in Manhattan. The event will include the top young entrepreneurs from schools across Kansas.

JA said the goal of the statewide competition is to expose Kansas middle and high schools students to entrepreneurship and give them hands-on experience to use in the real world.

