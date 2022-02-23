KDHE update shows less than 1,000 new cases for first time since July

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KDHE’s COVID-19 latest update shows 997 new cases, 10 new deaths, and 45 new hospitalizations since Monday, Feb. 21. The first time it’s under 1,000 new cases since July 2021.

Their daily count of new cases and total cases reported by date diagnosed shows Feb. 21 with four new cases. Jan. 18 had the most recorded with 12,458.

Sedgwick County shows the most cases reported total with 143,883. Johnson Co. is second most at 143,440. It’s followed by Shawnee Co. (47,614), Wyandotte Co. (46, 254), and Douglas Co. (24,524).

The update shows 10,922 cases reported with the Delta variant. 2,911 cases show Omicron. Johnson Co. has the most total variants reported (2,688), Sedgwick Co. follows (2,355) then Shawnee Co. has the third most (785).

KDHE reports they’ve given more than 5,275,000 PCR tests with a 13.1% monthly positive rate.

As of Feb. 16, 61.7% of Kansans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

KDHE says the Omicron variant is highly infectious and transmittable, accounting for the majority of recent cases in the United States. They encourage anyone over the age of 5 to get vaccinated.

“Vaccines remain the best tool to protect people from COVID-19, slow transmission, and reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging. Additionally, it is recommended that people wear a well-fitting mask in public indoor settings in Kansas, regardless of vaccination status.”

COVID cases trend downward in Topeka hospitals.

Stormont Vail Health reports 32 inpatients being Covid positive as of Feb. 22. That number is down from 38 on Feb. 18.

They report 14.3% of people tested for COVID-19 at Stormont Vail facilities the past seven days were positive. 35 team members and 5 providers on contact leave for COVID-19. Down from 56 team members on Feb. 18.

As we reported last week, Shawnee County has fallen out of the high zone on the COVID-19 Community Indicator Report for the first time in 7 weeks on Feb 17.

