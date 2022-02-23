Kansas AG urges FTC to create nationwide rule to outlaw impersonation scams

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As impersonation scams continue to target Kansans and drain their finances and resources, AG Derek Schmidt has urged the FTC to make a nationwide rule outlawing the practice.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Wednesday, Feb. 23, he urged the Federal Trade Commission to adopt a nationwide rule targeting impersonation scams that will give states another tool to protect consumers.

The AG said he joined a bipartisan coalition of 49 other state and territory attorneys general to send a comment letter to the FTC to raise concerns about the plethora of impersonation scams. He said these scams create major issues for consumers, small businesses and charities in the Sunflower State.

Currently, Schmidt said there is no national rule that outlaws the fraudulent acts.

As illustrated in the letter, Schmidt said impresonation scams take many forms:

Impersonation scams of government entities include fraudsters who claim to be from or affiliated with a federal agency to persuaded victims of the crucial need to pay for licensing or certificates in document preparation or regulatory compliance scams.

Impersonation scams of businesses include fraudsters who claim to work directly for a real business as a third party endorsed by said business. Common examples include tech scams where imposters claim they are contacting the victim on behalf of a company like Microsoft or Apple to help with a ransomware or technology issue.

Person-to-person impersonation scams include grandparent scams, romance scams and others to get personal information to make use the victim. Whether claiming a grandchild is in need of money or creating a fake profile to gain the trust of someone on social media or a dating site, these impersonation scams account for thousands of complaints each year.

While methods may vary, Schmidt said impersonation scams injure consumers who lose money, drain resources from regulators meant to protect the public and cause confusion and loss of trust in government agencies and services.

“There is a pressing need for FTC rulemaking to address the scourge of impersonation scams impacting consumers across the United States,” the letter states. “A national rule that encompasses and outlaws such commonly experienced scams discussed [in our letter] would assist attorneys general and their partners in reducing consumer harm, maximizing consumer benefits, and holding bad actors to account.”

According to Schmidt, the AGs recommended a robust nationwide standard that outlaws impersonation scams which:

Deters bad actors and reduces consumer harm

Provides needed clarity on what conduct constitutes impersonation, since government and business impersonation scams can range from overt pretense to misleading subtlety

Deprives bad actors of the excuses that they were allegedly not aware their activities were illegal in some jurisdictions as opposed to others

Provides more opportunities for the states to collaborate with the FTC on multistate enforcement actions against imposter scammers

Allows states to enforce their own standards, free of any preemption by a federal rule

Schmidt said the AGs asked the FTC to publish additional consumer and business informative materials to help prevent them from becoming victims of fraud. The efforts serve as a complement to a strong regulation with a robust enforcement scheme he said, not as an alternative.

To read a full copy of the letter sent to the FTC, click HERE.

Kansans who believe they may be a victim of an impersonation scam can file a complaint HERE or by calling the consumer protection hotline at 800-432-2310.

