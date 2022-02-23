Advertisement

JCHS students prepare income tax returns for community members

JCHS students prepare income tax returns for community members
By Becky Goff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Each year more than 200 Geary County community members have their income tax returns prepared by teenagers.

For the past 23 years, students at Junction City High School have been offering tax preparation services for community members at no cost.

The students become certified to prepare both federal and state tax returns by taking tests on both basic and advanced tax preparations, along with a Code of Conduct.

The students learn basic tax terms and walk-through scenarios to assist them in preparing tax returns before they assist members of the public.

“Taxes are actually not hard to do…you know how every high school worries about school not teaching you real life skills, but in this class, we do learn that and we learned that taxes aren’t something to be scared of.” Junction City High School Junior, Isaiah Nicholson says.

The Junction City High School is one of the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance locations in Geary County. Community members who would like their tax return documents can call 785-717-4261 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died inside a home at 303 Bidwell St. in Emmett after it caught fire on Sunday.
Fires claim two fatality victims over the weekend in Pottawatomie County
Pedro Cruz-Garcia
Kansas juvenile corrections officer accused of sexual contact with inmate
Hunter Clemons, 22, died of a drug overdose after a long battle with addiction.
Family writes candid obituary about 22-year-old’s drug addiction
Myisha D. Holford, 25, of Topeka, was arrested after driving the wrong way and driving under...
Drunk driver arrested for wrong way accident on I-470 in Topeka
A car hit a bicycle Monday afternoon, Feb. 21, in in the 5400 block of SW Burlingame Rd.
Authorities looking for driver in hit-and-run that injured bicyclist

Latest News

Junction City Animal Shelter traps feral cat before taking it to shelter to be neutered and...
JC Animal Shelter’s ‘TNR’ program works to slow growth of feral cat population
JCHS students prepare income tax returns for community members
Many Kansas legislators want to make sure that counties don’t change the longstanding tradition...
Lawmakers don’t want Kansas to stop electing county sheriffs
Emporia Police are on the hunt for the person who stole 4,000 hydrocodone pills over the weekend.
4K Hydrocodone pills stolen from Emporia pharmacy