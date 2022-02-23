JCHS students prepare income tax returns for community members

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Each year more than 200 Geary County community members have their income tax returns prepared by teenagers.

For the past 23 years, students at Junction City High School have been offering tax preparation services for community members at no cost.

The students become certified to prepare both federal and state tax returns by taking tests on both basic and advanced tax preparations, along with a Code of Conduct.

The students learn basic tax terms and walk-through scenarios to assist them in preparing tax returns before they assist members of the public.

“Taxes are actually not hard to do…you know how every high school worries about school not teaching you real life skills, but in this class, we do learn that and we learned that taxes aren’t something to be scared of.” Junction City High School Junior, Isaiah Nicholson says.

The Junction City High School is one of the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance locations in Geary County. Community members who would like their tax return documents can call 785-717-4261 to schedule an appointment.

