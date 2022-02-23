JC Animal Shelter’s ‘TNR’ program works to slow growth of feral cat population

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 80 feral cats in Geary County are no longer able to reproduce but remain an asset to the community.

In February of 2021, Junction City Animal Shelter director Vanessa Gray approached the Junction City Commissioners to start a ‘Trap, Neuter, and Release’ program to help slow the growth of the feral cat population.

The feral cats help to reduce the rodent population throughout the city, unfortunately, the number of feral cats has continued to climb.

“A lot of people think it’s a ‘quick fix’ it’s not, it takes time to get those generations to slow down because they are no longer reproducing, so it gets the cats to dwindle out and not be adding more and more.” Junction City Animal Shelter Director, Vanessa Gray says.

The shelter works with property owners to trap the cats, before bringing them to the shelter to be fixed.

K-State College of Veterinary Medicine students spay or neuter the cats before the shelter returns the cats back to the neighborhoods where they were found.

“My favorite thing about trapping is, it’s sort of like fishing, you know, you put your bait out there, and you wait for something to bite on it, I like to record as they are getting trapped so we can have it on the Facebook page.” Junction City Animal Shelter, Animal Control Officer Kourtney Brodosi says.

You can find more information about the ‘Trap, Neuter, Release’ program with the Junction City Animal Shelter Facebook group. Information about feral cat locations can be posted to the group, or you can contact the Animal Shelter at 785-238-1359.

